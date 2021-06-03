Woman killed, child in critical condition after crash in St. Louis

The woman was identified as 29-year-old Domonique Hick

ST. LOUIS — A woman was killed, and a child is in critical condition after a crash in north St. Louis early Saturday morning.

The crash happened at around 12:30 a.m. in the area of Riverview Boulevard and Halls Ferry Circle.

According to a police report, the driver of a Chrysler PT Cruiser was traveling southbound on Lewis and Clark Boulevard approaching Halls Ferry Circle. The driver continued onto Halls Ferry Circle at a high rate of speed, violating the stop sign and struck the curb that surrounds a grass median. The car then went airborne and struck two trees.

The driver, a 28-year-old man, and two passengers, a 29-year-old woman and 2-year-old girl, were taken to an area hospital.

The 29-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the hospital and has been identified as Domonique Hick. The 2-year-old girl remains at the hospital in critical condition, but her vitals are stable. Police didn’t give an update on the driver’s condition but said his vitals were also stable.