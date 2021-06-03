Woman killed, child in critical condition after crash in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A woman was killed, and a child is in critical condition after a crash in north St. Louis early Saturday morning.
The crash happened at around 12:30 a.m. in the area of Riverview Boulevard and Halls Ferry Circle.
According to a police report, the driver of a Chrysler PT Cruiser was traveling southbound on Lewis and Clark Boulevard approaching Halls Ferry Circle. The driver continued onto Halls Ferry Circle at a high rate of speed, violating the stop sign and struck the curb that surrounds a grass median. The car then went airborne and struck two trees.
The driver, a 28-year-old man, and two passengers, a 29-year-old woman and 2-year-old girl, were taken to an area hospital.
The 29-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the hospital and has been identified as Domonique Hick. The 2-year-old girl remains at the hospital in critical condition, but her vitals are stable. Police didn’t give an update on the driver’s condition but said his vitals were also stable.
Accident reconstruction is handling the investigation.