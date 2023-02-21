1 dead Tuesday morning in St. Louis crash

The victim's name has not been released.

ST. LOUIS — A woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in St. Louis.

According to the the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened at about 8:20 a.m. on Chouteau Avenue and South 17th Street, in St. Louis' Lafayette Square neighborhood.

Police said the crash was between a compact car and a sedan. The driver of the compact car was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released.

Police did not say if anyone else was injured, or what caused the crash.

Chouteau Avenue was closed down to traffic after the crash happened.

St. Louis police's accident reconstruction unit is handling the crash investigation.

