4 dead, 4 injured Sunday morning in St. Louis crash

One vehicle landed upside-down on Forest Park Avenue after driving off the South Grand Boulevard overpass.

ST. LOUIS — Four people died in a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning in St. Louis.

The crash happened at about 2 a.m. on South Grand Boulevard and Forest Park Avenue, where the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department found a vehicle upside-down on Forest Park Avenue. According to police, two vehicles collided, one drove off the South Grand Boulevard overpass and landed upside-down on Forest Park Avenue.

Four people were pronounced dead at the scene. No information was released about the victims.

Four more people were injured and urgently taken to the hospital by EMS. According to a tweet from the St. Louis Fire Department, one person was in critical condition, one person was in serious condition, and the other two people had stable vital signs.

Police did not release any additional information about the crash.

S. Grand & Forest Park Pkwy - Fatal MVA; four fatalities.



Four additional injuries; two stable, one serious, one critical - treated/transported urgently by #EMS. @SLMPD also on scene; Accident Reconstruction investigating.



Truck 29 is first due.

Battalion 5 is in Command. pic.twitter.com/w12MmoZLtt — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) February 26, 2023

Accident Reconstruction is handling the crash investigation.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update information as it is confirmed.