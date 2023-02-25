Driver receives 17-year sentence in crash that killed 3 members of Bethalto family

John, Melissa and Dominic Cafazza were killed in the 2021 crash.

MADISON COUNTY, Illinois — A 19-year-old man was sentenced Friday for aggravated intoxicated driving in a crash that killed three members of a Bethalto family.

The Madison County State's Attorney's Office announced that Blake A. Jones, 19, of Worden, pleaded guilty Friday to three counts of aggravated driving over the legal blood-alcohol limit resulting in death. He was sentenced to 17 years in prison.

The crash happened on Aug. 13, 2021, at the intersection of Bethalto and McCoy roads. John Cafazza, 55, Melissa Cafazza, 52, and their youngest son, 12-year-old Dominic Cafazza, were killed.

Investigators determined the family's car was making a left turn onto McCoy Road when a pickup truck driven by Jones sped through a stop sign and struck them.

The Cafazzas left behind three surviving sons, who submitted a victim-impact statement to the court.

“We pray that as we turn the page on this process, and begin the next chapter of our lives without them, we are able to find some peace knowing that Mr. Jones has begun serving his sentence for the devastation he has caused our family,” the statement said.

The judge ordered for Jones to be transferred to the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections to begin serving his sentence.

“First and foremost, our prayers and concerns remain with the Cafazza family,” Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine said in the release. “This is a tragedy all around. Drinking and driving destroys lives and wrecks futures. Here, a young man’s reckless choices and blatant disregard for others took three beloved lives at once, and he now faces many years in prison. There are no winners in these types of cases. Nothing can bring the dead back or undo such terrible choices.”