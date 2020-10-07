1 person dead, firefighter injured in St. Louis house fire

The fire chief said arson investigators responded to the scene in the Baden neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — One person is dead and a firefighter was hurt in an overnight house fire in north St. Louis. The fire might have been intentionally set, according to fire officials.

Just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday, crews responded to a house in the 800 block of Canaan, which is right at North Broadway near Hickey park in the Baden neighborhood.

Flames destroyed the house and damaged neighboring homes, including a house across the street, because of the extreme heat.

Once they put out the flames, firefighters found one person dead inside the house. No information about this victim has been released.

A firefighter was injured when a hose connector snapped and hit him in the lower leg. He was taken to a hospital to have his injuries checked out. He will be OK, according to St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson.

The fire chief also said arson investigators responded to the scene.