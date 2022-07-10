One person killed in house fire Sunday in Bel-Nor, Missouri

Officers found the home partially engulfed in flames when they arrived.

BEL-NOR, Mo. — A house fire occurred early Sunday morning, resulting in one person's death.

The City of Bel-Nor police officers responded to a house fire in the 3000 block of Hatherly Drive just after 1 a.m. on Sunday. Officers said they found the home partially engulfed in flames, a news release from the St. Louis County Police Department said.

The release said a man was found in the home during the fire and was transported to an area hospital. He was later pronounced dead.

His name and age have not been released at this time.

The City of Bel-Nor officers have contacted and requested St. Louis County Police Bureau of Crimes Against Persons and St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit to investigate, according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing and still active at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. To leave an anonymous tip, contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.