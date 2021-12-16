Woman dies after crashing into tree in Kirkwood

The crash happened along West Adams Avenue Wednesday night

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — A woman has died after a car crash in Kirkwood Wednesday night.

At around 9 p.m., a Ford Mustang was traveling westbound on West Adams Avenue near Ballas Road.

The driver tried to pass another vehicle on a curve, swerved to avoid an oncoming car and lost control. The Mustang traveled off the side of the road and hit a tree, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. The driver was ejected from the car.

The driver was taken to a hospital where she died. She was identified as 49-year-old Martha Wainwright of Kirkwood.