Woman dies after crashing into tree in Kirkwood

The crash happened along West Adams Avenue Wednesday night
KIRKWOOD, Mo. — A woman has died after a car crash in Kirkwood Wednesday night.

At around 9 p.m., a Ford Mustang was traveling westbound on West Adams Avenue near Ballas Road.

The driver tried to pass another vehicle on a curve, swerved to avoid an oncoming car and lost control. The Mustang traveled off the side of the road and hit a tree, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. The driver was ejected from the car.

The driver was taken to a hospital where she died. She was identified as 49-year-old Martha Wainwright of Kirkwood.

No other information about the crash has been released. No other injuries were reported.

