The crash happened on Tiny Ridge Way at Priscilla Belle Lane shortly before 10:30 a.m

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck Tuesday morning east of Catawissa.

The crash happened on Tiny Ridge Way at Priscilla Belle Lane around 10:30 a.m. The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) was at the scene of the crash and confirmed at least one fatality.

MSHP did not release further details on the victim or the circumstances of the crash.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.