x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

Local News

Man dies in motorcycle crash in St. Louis

Police have not released his age or identity
Credit: KSDK

ST. LOUIS — A man was killed in a motorcycle crash Wednesday night in St. Louis.

St. Louis police responded at 10:48 p.m. at North Broadway and Biddle Street in the Columbus Square neighborhood, a couple of blocks north of The Dome at America's Center. 

A man was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have not released his age or identity.

A 5 On Your Side photographer spotted the motorcycle on its side up against a lightpost. No other vehicles were involved, police said.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department's Accident Reconstruction team is investigating.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

Related Articles