Man dies in motorcycle crash in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was killed in a motorcycle crash Wednesday night in St. Louis.

St. Louis police responded at 10:48 p.m. at North Broadway and Biddle Street in the Columbus Square neighborhood, a couple of blocks north of The Dome at America's Center.

A man was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have not released his age or identity.

A 5 On Your Side photographer spotted the motorcycle on its side up against a lightpost. No other vehicles were involved, police said.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department's Accident Reconstruction team is investigating.