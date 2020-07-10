Woman killed, 6 injured in St. Louis crash

Police believe the crash happened when one of the vehicles was trying to make a U-turn on Broadway

ST. LOUIS — A woman was killed and six other people were injured in a crash in north St. Louis early Wednesday morning. One of the victims who was injured is a 1-year-old girl.

The crash happened at around 12:30 a.m. in the 7900 block of North Broadway.

The preliminary investigation suggests a 2005 Chevrolet Impala was traveling north on North Broadway when it collided with a 2013 Chevrolet Impala, that was attempting to make a U-turn in the 7900 block of North Broadway.

A woman, who was a passenger in the 2013 Impala, was taken to the hospital where she died. Her identity has not been released.

The driver of the 2013 Impala, a 20-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital with injuries and is expected to survive.

The driver of the 2005 Impala, a 23-year-old man, and four passengers, a 1-year-old girl, 19-year-old man, 26-year-old woman and 45-year-old man, also were taken to the hospital with injuries. They are expected to recover.