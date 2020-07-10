Guns 'N Hoses taking place without fans, will air on TV

"We ensure that we have taken every precaution necessary to keep everyone safe. This year, we will be #fansathome"

ST. LOUIS — The 34th Annual Guns ‘N Hoses event is still taking place this year but with a few changes because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Due to social distancing regulations, tickets will not be sold for the boxing event. Instead of having fans in the stands, they can still watch police officers and firefighters fight it out from home.

“We ensure that we have taken every precaution necessary to keep everyone safe. This year, we will be #fansathome,” event organizers said on Facebook.

The event will air on channel 2 from 7-9 p.m. on Nov. 25.

In February, BackStoppers received a $900,000 check from the Guns ‘N Hoses Boxing Association from the proceeds of last year’s event.