Driver who caused fatal crash was swerving to avoid animal hit in previous wreck

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A man was killed and two others were injured in a crash in St. Charles County Tuesday night.

The crash happened at around 8:25 p.m. along Highway 364 east of Harvester Road.

According to a crash report, a Chevrolet Equinox was stopped in the left lane due to a previous collision. A Dodge Ram swerved to avoid hitting an animal in the road from the previous accident. When the driver of the Dodge swerved, it rear-ended the Equinox.

The driver of the Equinox was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. He has been identified as 51-year-old Ronald Walker of St. Louis.