8 federal prosecutors to partner with St. Louis circuit attorney to help reduce backlog of serious cases

ST. LOUIS — Eight assistant U.S. attorneys will soon be working alongside city prosecutors to help prosecute some of the city's most serious cases as St. Louis Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore's administration continues to dig out from the backlog of cases Kim Gardner’s administration left behind.

The group of eight federal prosecutors include some former city prosecutors who worked during Gardner’s administration as well as her predecessor Jennifer Joyce. Some of them also once worked in the St. Louis County prosecutor’s office.

They are now cross-designated to work in the Circuit Attorney’s Office. The agreement is the first of its kind in St. Louis, according to Gore’s office.

“The extraordinary experience of these prosecutors will serve the City of St. Louis in new and unprecedented ways. I want to extend my sincere thanks to U.S. Attorney Sayler Fleming for her partnership,” Gore wrote in a statement. “This will immediately give us increased capacity to handle our most serious cases.”

Six of the attorneys were sworn in Tuesday by St. Louis Circuit Presiding Judge Elizabeth Hogan. Two will be sworn in over the next few weeks, with several more later this summer, according to Gore’s office.

Each prosecutor will continue to maintain their federal caseloads while handling homicide cases pending in the city. The group collectively has more than 40 years of experience as St. Louis City or St. Louis County prosecutors.

“We have always worked closely with the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office, but today’s swearing in represents a significant expansion of that relationship,” wrote U.S. Attorney Sayler A. Fleming. “I’d like to thank Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore for allowing us to do our part to help the criminal justice system in the City of St. Louis.”

The assistant U.S. Attorneys cross-designated to serve in the Circuit Attorney’s Office include: Paul D’Agrosa, Hal Goldsmith, Christine Krug, Nicholas Lake, Matthew Martin, Jerome McDonald, Jennifer Szczucinski and Ashley Walker.

Since Gov. Mike Parson appointed Gore to replace Gardner June 1, he has hired 12 attorneys.