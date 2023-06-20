St. Louis circuit attorney taps Centene exec to serve as interim community outreach director

Keith Williamson has agreed to serve on a pro bono basis.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore has hired Centene executive Keith Williamson as the Interim Director of Community Engagement, a position Williamson has agreed to serve on a pro bono basis while searching for a permanent hire.

Williamson is the Chief Charitable Giving Officer of Centene Corporation and President of the Centene Foundation. That’s a position he was appointed to in 2020 after serving for 13 years as the healthcare company’s general counsel.

“Keith’s ability to listen and build trust are second to none,” Gore wrote in a statement. “When I asked if he would do this, he didn’t hesitate for a moment.

“That speaks volumes to what people like Keith are willing to do to help their community.”

Williamson also issued a statement about his appointment.

“There are times in your life when you put community above all else,” he wrote. “This is one of those times, and it's a real credit to Gabe that so many experienced people are stepping up to help.

"There are many relationships and bridges that must be rebuilt in St. Louis: clergy, community members, crime victims, safety advocates and the police. I am more than ready to get to work.”

Gore has so far hired 11 prosecutors since he was sworn in on May 30.

“Everyone who has joined our team has done so knowing the road ahead is challenging. I want to thank them for doing this work that is essential to the criminal justice system and the safety of the citizens of St. Louis,” Gore wrote.

Gov. Mike Parson appointed Gore to replace Kim Gardner, who resigned abruptly on May 16 following allegations by Missouri’s attorney general that she was willfully neglecting the duties of her office and taking nursing classes while she was in office.

The position Williamson is filling existed during Gardner's administration. A spokeswoman for Gore's office did not immediately know the name of the person who previously held the position or the salary.

Gore once served alongside Williamson on the Kipp Charter School Board.

The United Way of St. Louis also named Williamson the 2022-2024 chair of the board of directors.

He previously served as the board chair for the Urban League of Metro St. Louis and The Opportunity Trust. He’s also served on the boards of the St. Louis Art Museum and the Mathew-Dickeys Boys & Girls Club, according to the press release announcing his role with the United Way.

In 2017, the St. Louis Business Journal named him Corporate Counsel of the Year.