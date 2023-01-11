Want to visit the Gateway Arch in 2023? Here's when tickets are discounted

ST. LOUIS — If you've been wanting to visit the Gateway Arch museum, which opened in 2018, or are just looking for an activity for all ages in St. Louis, fee-free days are the perfect opportunity to visit the Arch for a little less.
While admission is always free, Gateway Arch National Park charges a $3 entrance fee on every adult tram ride to the top of the Arch and tickets to its documentary movie.
On fee-free days, National Park Service fees are waived at the Gateway Arch and all other National Park sites throughout the U.S.
Here are the fee-free days for 2023:
- Jan. 16 - Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
- April 22 - First day of National Park Week.
- Aug. 4 - Great American Outdoors Day.
- Sept. 23 - National Public Lands Day.
- Nov. 11 - Veteran's Day.
On these days, Arch tram rides will be discounted from $15 to $12 for adults, and the documentary tickets will be discounted from $7 to $4 for adults.
"Fee-free days offer a great opportunity to experience St. Louis' urban national park," Program Manager of Museum Services and Interpretation Pam Sanfilippo said the fee-free days announcement. "Between exploring the 91-acre park grounds, visiting our always-free museum at the Gateway Arch, shopping at the Arch Store or dining at the Arch Café, there is something for everyone to enjoy."
Click here to find a list of other National Park Service sites in Missouri to visit on fee-free days.
