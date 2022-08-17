FEMA begins damage assessments in St. Clair County

Emergency management officials said there were more than 500 homes with reported damage.

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) went door to door in the Metro East assessing damage from the historic August floods on Wednesday.

Representatives began their assessment on Terrace Drive in East St. Louis, one of the hardest hit areas in St. Clair County.

FEMA representatives heard from residents about their experiences, asking about water level damage, mechanical impacts and if the flood displaced them.

The agency wants to know whether people had insurance and the type required for their specific damage to find out if they need additional help.

Agents also spoke to local officials to understand what resources are already available from the state and local levels, and non-profits to see if there is a gap that federal assistance can fill for the community's needs at large.

Spokesperson Cassie Kohn told 5 On Your Side they were called by the state on Friday and were looking at the number number of homes affected and the level of damage to those homes.

“What was the magnitude and severity of those impacts to those people? How long will they be displaced? It's all those questions we're looking to get answered. That information will then go to the state. The state will decide at that point whether to request that federal disaster declaration from FEMA," Kohn said.

Carole Foots, a resident on the block, was clearing out what was left of her home when the team stopped by.

Foots had 24 inches of water on her property between the interior and exterior.

"I lost everything. My house actually sat underwater for about 4 days. It happened on the 26th. I'm excited to get some information because like I say right now. We're in limbo. We don't know what's going on,” she said.

“It takes time and there are checks and balances that have to be put in place and that's what we're doing. We're dotting the eyes and crossing the T's to make the best-case scenario," said Herb Simmons, director of St. Clair County Emergency Management.

Herb noted that more than 500 homes were reported with damage in the area and that many more calls were coming in.

FEMA representatives stated they would be in the area as long as they need to be and that it was acceptable for residents not to be at home during the assessment as they were on site to validate much of the information compiled by local offices.

They also urged flood victims to clean up and start repairs as soon as they can if possible and to keep receipts.

Residents affected by the flooding can still report their damage to the United Way by calling 211 or going online.