Free well water testing kits for flood victims in St. Louis Co.

St. Louis County residents can get free well water testing kits until Aug. 26.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Department of Public Health is offering free well water testing after recent flooding.

The department will test private wells for St. Louis County residents who were affected by flooding until Aug. 26.

“It is very important that any residents affected by the flood who use well water make sure that it hasn’t been contaminated,” said Dr. Faisal Khan, director of the Saint Louis County Department of Public Health.

There are three locations available to pick up free testing kits from the County Public Health Department.

Saint Louis County Health Department - John C. Murphy Health Center

6121 North Hanley Road

Berkeley, Missouri 63134

Monday - Friday; 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Saint Louis County Health Department - South County Satellite Office

Keller Plaza

4562 Lemay Ferry Road

Saint Louis, Missouri 63129

Monday - Friday; 7:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Saint Louis County Health Department - West County Satellite Office

Clarkson Wilson Centre

78 Clarkson Centre (off Clarkson Road)

Chesterfield, Missouri 63017

M, W, Th, Fri; 7:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. and Tuesdays by appointment

The Public Health Department reminds those who do pick up the testing kits to follow the instructions exactly. The water should be collected as instructed and will need to be turned to the John C. Murphy location in Berkeley less than 30 hours after collection.

For more information regarding clean-up after flooding, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

if you are still needing FEMA assistance, check the latest on their Hazelwood location here.