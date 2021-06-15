Female swimmer drowns in Big River at Washington State Park

It is the third drowning in the Big River in less than a month

POTOSI, Mo. — A female swimmer drowned and a male swimmer had to be rescued from the waters of the Big River at Washington State Park near Potosi, Missouri, Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesman for the Missouri State Highway Patrol said their water patrol officers were sent to the park for a water rescue. The female swimmer's body was pulled from the water.

The male swimmer received medical attention from first responders after being pulled to the shore.

On May 23, a child drowned in the Big River in Jefferson County.

The victim was an 11-year-old from Cedar Hill, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The child was swimming when he got stuck on a log in the middle of the river and went under the surface.

The report says he was wearing a safety vest. The incident happened at around 3:20 p.m. Officials said the drowning happened on private property off of Riverview Drive near Highway B.

On Friday, one man drowned, and when his future brother-in-law tried to rescue him, first responders had to rescue him from the Big River at Byrnes Mill City Park.

Byrnes Mill Police Chief Frank Selvaggio said first responders were called to Byrnes Mill City Park Friday afternoon after receiving a report of multiple people going under the water and not resurfacing at around 3:30.

Selvaggio said the 59-year-old man was at the park for a family celebration when he went for a swim and did not resurface. He said another member of the man's family went in to try and save him, but the second man also didn't resurface.

The second man was rescued and taken to the hospital for treatment. He is expected to be OK.