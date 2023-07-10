Show Me Cash player in Fenton wins $112K jackpot

The ticket, which matched all five numbers in the May 11 drawing, was purchased at the Circle K on Old Highway 141 in Fenton.

FENTON, Mo. — A lottery ticket purchased at a Fenton business won a $112,000 jackpot prize in the May 11 Show Me Cash drawing.

The ticket, which matched all five numbers in the drawing, was purchased at the Circle K on Old Highway 141 in Fenton, the Missouri Lottery said. The winning number combination was 2, 20, 31, 32 and 38.

The prize was claimed June 29 at the lottery's headquarters in Jefferson City.

Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m. Jackpots start at $50,000 and grow until won. Monday night's jackpot was estimated at $99,000.