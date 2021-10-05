Ferguson apartment residents still having problems with management

Pleasant View Gardens Apartment residents say they're still confused by the notices threatening eviction as their maintenance reports remain unanswered.

ST. LOUIS — Residents of a Ferguson apartment complex said they were not happy to see a new playground installed in the community when their units need repairs.

Some Pleasant View Gardens Apartment residents we talked to said many of their homes need plumbing, roofing and mold removal.

"It's people who are living here with big old holes in their ceilings. It's raining in their apartments. We got raw sewage smells through our apartments when you run water. How can you give us a park and not fix the true issues that we are having," President of the Southeast Ferguson Community Association Latasha Brown said.

Brown lives in the complex. She says management has not addressed their complaints.

"We are living with growing mold, rapidly growing mold. We living with leaky ceilings and caved-in ceilings. That needs to be fixed before we move any forward as the people, however, they still want their rent money," Brown said.

More than 80 tenants received notices of outstanding balances from the leasing office two weeks ago.

Many of those residents say they don't owe a dime.

Mayor Ella Jones visited the complex and brought a company to assess the sewage problem. Brown says more work needs to be done.

"I feel as though Mayor Jones needs to listen to the people right now and not the landlords. We live here," Brown said.

Brown says management hasn't moved forward with their demands from the notices two weeks ago.