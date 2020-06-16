Ella Jones to be sworn in as Ferguson’s first black mayor on Wednesday

The city has not had a black mayor or female mayor in its 126 years of existence

FERGUSON, Mo. — Ella Jones will make history in Ferguson on Wednesday when she’s sworn in as the city’s first black and female mayor.

She served as a council member for ward 1 for the last five years.

Jones’ inauguration will be held at the Urban League’s Ferguson Community Empowerment Center.

According to a press release, Jones will be sworn in by Missouri Supreme Court Chief Justice George W. Draper III and will be celebrated by St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell, Bishop James E. Jones, Pastor of Greater Grace Church, Rev. Edmund Lowe, Presiding Elder of the St. Louis-Cape Girardeau District of AME Church, noted St. Louis Songstress Denise Thimes and Michael P. McMillan, President & CEO of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, Inc.

Jones has been a Ferguson resident for more than 40 years. She has a bachelor's degree in chemistry from the University of Missouri — St. Louis and completed training in municipal leadership from the Sue Shear Institute for Women in Public Life at UMSL.

In an interview on Today in St. Louis on June 3, Jones said she plans to be ‘very transparent.’

“I am going to be very transparent, matter of fact after my first 90 days in office I have already started putting a task force together so that we can do a town hall and the people of Ferguson would know the state of their city.”

Jones is also a pastor in the African Methodist Episcopal Church and is on the boards of the Emerson Family YMCA and of the St. Louis MetroMarket. As a council member, she served on the human rights, traffic, landmarks, senior citizens, parks and West Florissant Business Association boards.