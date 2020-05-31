Watch live: Protests in Ferguson despite midnight curfew

Robert Townsend described seeing protesters smashing the windows of Italian restaurant Vincenzos. He said looting had begun

FERGUSON, Mo. — A midnight curfew has not stopped crowds from protesting in Ferguson Saturday night over the death of George Floyd.

The mayor issued the curfew at about 11:40 p.m. Saturday. As the clock ticked past midnight, hundreds of protesters remained outside the Ferguson Police Department.

5 On Your Side's Robert Townsend said people were still in the area. He said it appeared some people began to leave, but then they would return to the area. He described hearing a lot of honking.

The demonstration had been mostly peaceful, but around 10:30 p.m. the mood shifted.

5 On Your Side’s Robert Townsend witnessed people in the crowd throwing items. He said tear gas was deployed. At times, fireworks could be seen exploding around the Ferguson Police Department. More officers with riot gear arrived to help.

"We want to be heard. As a black community, we need to be heard," one woman at the scene said.

St. Louis County police said officers from that department are on the scene helping Ferguson police. The county police department confirmed several people in the crowd shot off fireworks at officers and threw bricks, rocks and bottles at police.

“The windows at the Ferguson PD have been smashed,” St. Louis County police described in a tweet.

A second tweet from St. Louis County police showed windows smashed in and a set of doors shattered. Police said all non-essential workers evacuated the building.

Robert Townsend described seeing protesters smashing the windows of Italian restaurant Vincenzos. He said looting had begun.

Shouts of "Black Lives Matter" could be heard throughout the crowd.

Tear gas and rubber bullets have been used by police in attempts to control the crowds of protesters.

As of midnight, police told 5 On Your Side they did not know of any arrests that have been made.

A couple hours earlier Saturday, Missouri Governor Mike Parson declared a state of emergency and activated the National Guard due to civil unrest from protests.

Parson has activated the National Guard and Highway Patrol to be able to assist local authorities.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of George Floyd. We are also saddened by the acts of violence that have transpired across our nation and state in response to this event. At this time, we are taking a proactive approach to protect Missouri and its people,” Parson said in a statement.

In the release, the Governor's office said there were many peaceful assemblies happening in Missouri, but there are others that have "created conditions of distress and hazards to safety, welfare, and property of residents and visitors in our communities that are beyond the capacities of local authorities."

