'A wonderful husband, father, and friend': Festus fire chief dies of COVID complications

Fire Chief Kevin Cremer died in the ICU Monday morning, the Festus Fire Department announced.

FESTUS, Mo. — Festus Fire Chief Kevin Cremer has died after a weeks-long battle with COVID-19.

The Festus Fire Department announced that Cremer died in the ICU Monday morning after battling complications from the virus.

Cremer, 48, was a 29-year veteran of the fire service, the department said. He spent 13 of those years with the Hematite Fire Protection District before starting at the Festus Fire Department on Sept. 13, 2005.

He leaves behind a wife, two children and two grandchildren, the department said.

Cremer was hospitalized on Jan. 3 with pneumonia due to COVID-19. Friends and coworkers had created a GoFundMe with a goal of $10,000.

In a previous interview with 5 On Your Side, the department's training officer Travis Wood called him "a great person" with "the biggest heart."

"He takes care of all of us. He’s a family man, he’s just truly an amazing guy.... He’s receptive. He’s probably one of the best people I’ve worked under. He works with you and takes whatever you want to do and will make it happen," he said.

In a statement posted to Facebook, Festus Mayor Sam Richards said of Cremer: "A wonderful husband, father, and friend he will be deeply missed by all who knew him, especially his City of Festus Family and his brothers and sisters within the Fire service.”