St. Louis County to announce free at-home COVID tests through 2 library branches

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Health Department will partner with two branches of the St. Louis County Public Library to help distribute at-home COVID-19 tests for free.
The plan will be announced at a press conference by County Executive Sam Page Wednesday morning at 8:30. According to a spokesperson for Page's office, the at-home saliva tests will be available for pickup from to library branches. Residents can then drop off the used tests at one of the drive-thru testing sites operated by the county's department of health so the health department can run the tests.
The county has three permanent drive-thru testing sites in Berkeley, Pine Lawn and Sunset Hills and one temporary site at the North County Recreation Complex.
The spokesperson said they will provide more about how many tests will be available and the hours when they will be available for pickup.