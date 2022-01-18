St. Louis County to announce free at-home COVID tests through 2 library branches

County Executive Sam Page will announce more specifics about the plan at a Wednesday morning press conference.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Health Department will partner with two branches of the St. Louis County Public Library to help distribute at-home COVID-19 tests for free.

The plan will be announced at a press conference by County Executive Sam Page Wednesday morning at 8:30. According to a spokesperson for Page's office, the at-home saliva tests will be available for pickup from to library branches. Residents can then drop off the used tests at one of the drive-thru testing sites operated by the county's department of health so the health department can run the tests.

The county has three permanent drive-thru testing sites in Berkeley, Pine Lawn and Sunset Hills and one temporary site at the North County Recreation Complex.