IMPERIAL, Mo. — One person was killed in an early morning fire at an Imperial business Tuesday morning.

Fire crews responded to Bob’s Disposal Services at 883 Big Z Blvd. around 4:25 a.m. The fire took about 30-35 minutes to get under control.

According to Rock Community Fire Protection chief Broombaugh, workers tried to get a person out of the business before they arrived, but they couldn't get in due to a door being locked.

Broombaugh said the person killed was an employee of Bob's Disposal Services.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

Other local stories

RELATED: Double shooting in St. Louis County leaves 1 dead

RELATED: Man shot and killed in south St. Louis Monday night

RELATED: Light snow accumulation possible for St. Louis area Wednesday