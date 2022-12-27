Fire destroys north St. Louis County family's home this holiday season

"It's been difficult, but I'm grateful we all survived. We're going to spend the New Year starting over," said Kenya Hill.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Kenya Hill and her three children were looking forward to celebrating their first Christmas in their new home in north St. Louis County.

"I actually had family over a couple of days prior to it, just so everybody could see the house. We were happy," said Hill.

However, in a flash, last Thursday afternoon a fire ruined their holiday.

"I was just at a lost and scared," she said.

Kenya, her 10-year-old son and her boyfriend rode up and saw the family's home on Jennings Station Road in Pine Lawn.

The mom's 12-year-old son and 14-year-old daughter ran outside into frigid, single-digit temperatures.

"I was like 'Oh my gosh, I just hope they get it out so maybe we can salvage anything,'" she said.

They lost everything three days before Christmas.

Hill said investigators told her the fire was "electrical-related."

She also said about an hour before the fire her daughter unplugged a space heater in the girl's upstairs bedroom.

"I do know it went straight into the wall. Right now, I'm not sure actually where the wiring problem took in," said Kenya Hill.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, each year space heaters lead to 1,700 fires, 80 deaths and 160 injuries nationwide.

If you're firing up a space heater this winter firefighters want you to keep a number of safety tips in mind.

"Space heaters are not a source of heat for a long period of time," said Chief Goldstein. "People also need to keep at least three feet around the whole space heater to clear of any ordinary combustibles such as no clothing, paper or blankets. Space heaters also need to be plugged directly into an outlet. Never plug them into extension cords or six-way plugs."

Meantime, a grateful Kenya Hill is getting new hope for the New Year from her son's pet turtle.

"Doosie" survived the fire because she hid under a bed at the time of the fire.

"She's our little trooper. We all love her. I need to sit back and count my blessings and understand things are gonna get better," said Hill.

The family is currently staying with relatives.