2 people injured in south St. Louis fire

ST. LOUIS — Two people were taken to the hospital after a fire in a two-story building in south St. Louis.

According to a tweet from the St. Louis Fire Department, six people evacuated the building in the 3100 block of California Avenue.

One person was taken to the hospital in serious condition and another was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The remaining four people did not want medical treatment.

The fire started Tuesday morning shortly before 8:30.

The fire department department did not say the cause of the fire, or release any information about the victims.

