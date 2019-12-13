ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis firefighter was "transported urgently" to the hospital and a civilian was injured after a Thursday evening fire in north city.

The St. Louis Fire Department said that it responded to a one-story building fire on the 8600 block of Partridge Avenue in the city's Baden neighborhood. Firefighters had to rescue another firefighter, the department said, and the firefighter was taken to the hospital.

A civilian was also treated and taken to the hospital.

The department did not give the conditions of either the firefighter or the civilian.

The fire has been extinguished.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.

