ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — "I'm feeling completely confused, hurt, mad and stressed," said Amber Tate.

The North St. Louis County mom said in September her 5-year-old son had an embarrassing accident while in class at Central Elementary School in Ferguson.

"It clearly could have been avoided if anyone at that school would have helped him, but they didn't," said Amber Tate.

Tate says twice her son asked his teacher if he could go to the restroom, and twice the teacher told the boy no.

When the boy couldn't control it any longer, he ended up soiling himself.

"None of the protocols that they say they have were followed. No one sent him to the nurse to be cleaned or changed. No one called me," Tate said.

The furious mom says her child sat in class and rode his school bus home in soiled clothes.

"I literally had to scrub off his back for it come off. He had to take three showers to get everything off," she said.

It's been nearly three months and Tate still insists no one at the school, including her child's teacher and Principal Dr. Sheldon McAfee, did anything to help her son.

What's more, Tate tells 5 On Your Side school officials didn't investigate the incident immediately.

"No one reached out to me about anything. I just don't think they handled it fairly," said Amber Tate.

A spokesman for the Ferguson-Florissant School District said: "when the district first learned of the incident on October first, it investigated it."

Central's principal was placed on paid, administrative leave and an acting principal is now at the school.

The school district is still investigating the incident.

Amber Tate pulled her three children out of Central Elementary and is now home-schooling them. She's also considering talking to a lawyer.

"I just feel like it was wrong. My child is still traumatized by this whole thing and that's heartbreaking for me," Tate said.

OTHER LOCAL STORIES

Former Kirkwood dentist arrested after threat against judges, 3-hour armed standoff in Bonne Terre BONNE TERRE, Mo. - A former Kirkwood dentist accused of threatening three St. Louis County judges involved in his 2013 divorce and child custody dispute was arrested after a three-hour armed standoff with officers in Bonne Terre on Wednesday. The St. Louis County Circuit Court said in a Thursday press release that 51-year-old Jeffrey D.

RELATED: Another St. Louis officer indicted in beating of undercover colleague during Stockley prostests

RELATED: Baby born on 12/12 at 12:12 a.m. in O'Fallon, Illinois

RELATED: Metro East nurse purposely overdosed, killed mother-in-law, police say

RELATED: Fairview Heights police officer dragged by suspect car in parking lot of shopping mall

RELATED: 'It was a miracle' | Local 4-year-old boy overcomes spinal cord tumor