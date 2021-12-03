Firefighter injured in Friday morning fire at St. Francois County church

The firefighter injured his shoulder when he fell through the first floor of the church to the basement

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. — A firefighter was injured while fighting a fire at the Cornerstone Baptist Church in St. Francois County church Friday morning.

The firefighter injured his shoulder when he fell through the first floor of the church to the basement, according to the chief of the Big River Fire Department. The firefighter is expected to recover.

A lightning strike may have caused the fire, which caused significant damage to the interior of the church.

Fire departments from St. Louis County, including Fenton and Kirkwood, were called to assist.

Some homes in the area may have lost power around the same time, the chief said.