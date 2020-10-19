Police dive teams searching Forest Park lake

Police would not give details about what divers could be searching for or what case this might be tied to

ST. LOUIS — Picnic Island and the Post-Dispatch Lake in Forest Park will be closed this week while St. Louis police dive teams help the FBI search the lake for evidence in a homicide investigation.

Boat rentals will not be allowed at the Boathouse during the search, which begins Monday and will last until Oct. 23, at the latest, police said.

Police would not give details about what divers could be searching for or what case this might be tied to. The Missouri State Highway Patrol and St. Louis Fire Department dive teams will also be assisting in the search, police said.

Police said there are no threats to visitors and there has been "extensive coordination" between the search teams and Forest Park Forever to ensure there is minimal impact to visitors and wildlife.