Another suspect charged with setting St. Louis police headquarters on fire

ST. LOUIS — Another man has been arrested and charged with setting fire to St. Louis police headquarters during protests last month.

Davy Jia, 25, has been charged with arson, police said Monday.

Two other men, Andrew Falvey and Treyton Campbell, were previously charged.

On Sept. 23, dozens of people marched through the streets of downtown St. Louis after a grand jury recommended charges for the former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison in the Breonna Taylor case.

The crowd blocked traffic and breached barriers surrounding the St. Louis police headquarters on Olive Street, police said. Some people piled debris near the front doors of the building and set fires outside.