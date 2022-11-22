Former 'American Pickers' guest 'Hobo Jack' facing court date due to code violations

“What we would consider junk he considers treasures,” said Litchfield Building Inspector Gary Baker. “It’s accumulating way too much. It’s a nuisance.”

LITCHFIELD, Ill — An Illinois man best known for appearing on the History Channel show "American Pickers" is locked in a legal battle over his collectibles.

Ninety-year-old Jack Sophir has been collecting antiques his whole life.

“It’s more than a fascination,” said Jack Sophir. “It’s an obsession.”

It's an obsession that landed Sophir, who goes by the nickname Hobo Jack, multiple guest appearances on "American Pickers".

“For almost 40 years, I lived without electricity or running water,” said Sophir.

Roughly three years ago, Sophir says he moved to Litchfield, Illinois, over safety concerns at his rural Montgomery County farm.

“There was a gang of thieving hillbillies who had discovered that I had cars,” said Sophir.

However, when he started moving his collection into town, multiple people filed complaints with Litchfield Building Inspector Gary Baker

“What we would consider junk he considers treasures,” Baker said. “It’s accumulating way too much. It’s a nuisance.”

“He’s certainly welcome to his opinion,” said Sophir. “However, I disagree with it.”

After multiple code violations, Sophir said he cleaned up his home.

“He really did nothing to comply,” said Baker. “If anything, he brought more stuff in.”

“Unrestored antiques are not trash,” said Sophir.

Multiple court dates have been set in this case, but Sophir refuses to show up until he can find a pro bono lawyer to represent him.

“I just want to be left alone to try and deal with the problems that I have, which are enough in themselves,” said Sophir.

Jack Sophir is scheduled to have a hearing at 9 a.m. on Dec. 1 at the Montgomery County Courthouse to decide an outcome for these violations.