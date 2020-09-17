Former St. Louis county police officer develops software to strengthen officer-community relations



Officer Von Nida is 1 of more than 40 officers to have been shot at this year.

and 1 of 9 to be struck by gunfire since June. Some like alderman Brandon Bosley believe the issue stems from a lack of trust between the department and the people they serve.



"We have to ensure that people see that bridge being gapped between police and community by doing things directly out in front," said Bosley.



former st. Louis county police officer Tony Malik believes he has a way to bridge that gap. He designed this software called "officer survey" that is meant to create more transparency between officers and the community.



"the way it works is very simple after every call an officer is dispatched to, the citizens, the citizens can provide their feedback on the officer good bad or indifferent," said Malik.



Mahlik was an officer in the county for about 4 years.

he believes the software could be helpful for departments across the country.



"We already have body cams, we already have car dash cams, we already have audio so this is another tool so if this will make the citizens feel better and start trusting us we are all for it."



Bosley says the community must do their part too... by acknowledging officers' efforts.



"Then the community has to step up when they see that and have they back, I saw that I appreciate you," said Bosley.