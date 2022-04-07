Fourth of July becomes most violent weekend of 2022 in St. Louis

Since Friday, 19 people have been shot in the city of St. Louis and seven of them died.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — A weekend that should've been full of celebration turned into the deadliest one yet in St. Louis this year.

Since Friday, July 1, 19 people have been shot in the city of St. Louis and seven of them died.

Many people are still grieving the loss of one of those victims, 25-year-old Damion Baker.

Since Sunday, July 3, when he was killed social media was full of tributes for the former CBC football standout.

Baker's former coach, Lonnie Jordan, said he is the last person anyone imagined this would happen to and Jordan is pleading for the violence to stop.

"I just feel like, when is enough going to be enough?" he said.

Frustration and sadness. That's how Jordan felt on this Fourth of July.

"It's the same thing that keeps going on and on and we're not doing nothing. I haven't seen a major change in anything, and it's like, I get that everybody doesn't have the answer, but it seems like somebody should," he said.

Unanswered questions about how to solve gun violence, and even more unanswered questions, of what happened to Jordan's former player, Baker.

"It is crazy that this happened to him because he was so against wrong happening," he said.

Jordan coached Baker in his younger football days and even at 12 years old, Jordan could see there was something special in him.

From 4.0 GPAs to scholarships to awards, Jordan was never shocked when Baker's mom would call him about his next accomplishment.

"After so many times of, 'You wouldn't believe, you wouldn't believe,' I started saying, 'Nah, nah, nah. I believe,' like I started expecting it. Now, what I didn't believe, was this," he said.

Early Sunday morning, just south of Busch stadium, Baker was shot and killed in a part of downtown where shootings rarely happen.

Baker was one of seven who died and 19 who were shot in St. Louis over the Fourth of July long holiday weekend, according to 5 On Your Side data, which made it the most violent weekend in 2022.

Those numbers were something that was hard for Jordan to wrap his head around.

"It just don't make sense to me. Right now, it's not working, that's what we know, and something's got to change," he said.

While Jordan isn't sure how that change could happen, he's still trying to make sense of who would cut such a bright light's life short.

"He wasn't the type of person to be into anything that would cause somebody to want to do anything to him, like everybody liked him," he said.

There are still a lot of things that are unclear about Baker's death like what led to the shooting and who is responsible for it.