Fox C-6 School District, deputies investigating teacher accused of sending inappropriate photos to student

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A female teacher is being investigated by the Fox C-6 School District and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office after allegations she sent inappropriate photos to a student in the district.

The sheriff's office said deputies are looking into the allegations that the teacher, who is in her 30s, sent photos to a juvenile student. No charges have been filed.

The Fox C-6 School District and the sheriff's office have both said they are not identifying the teacher at this time.

In a letter to parents, Superintendent Paul Fregeau said the district launched an investigation as soon as they were made aware of the allegations. He said they could not provide more specifics because it is a personnel matter.

The letter did not say at what school the teacher was working.

"Please know that the District immediately investigates complaints of employee misconduct and takes appropriate steps in response, including removal of employees from District property and preventing future access to our schools and students," Fregeau said in the letter.

The sheriff's department said the investigation is ongoing.

You can read the full text of the school district's letter below.

_____________

January 20, 2022

Dear Fox C-6 staff and families,

Over the past few days, there have been reports about inappropriate behavior by a Fox C-6 employee. I am sure that reading or hearing about these reports and the allegations brings about questions and concerns from our families.

Out of respect for the privacy of our students and staff, and in accordance with state law and Board of Education policy, the Fox School District does not discuss specific personnel matters. However, please know that the District immediately investigates complaints of employee misconduct and takes appropriate steps in response, including removal of employees from District property and preventing future access to our schools and students. Additionally, the District routinely cooperates with the investigations of local law enforcement and state agencies. We encourage students and families to bring any concerns to our attention so they may be addressed appropriately and promptly.

It is understandable that as a parent, you would want to know more details of any matter that involves the safety of students, but at the same time, we must be sensitive to student privacy and personnel laws. Public discussion on matters involving students and personnel is prohibited by law and we are unable to share any further information at this time. Please know that the safety of Fox C-6 students and staff remains our top priority.

As always, if you have concerns, do not hesitate to contact me or your building principal. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

Respectfully,