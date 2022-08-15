Recovery center opening in Hazelwood for flood victims

The Hazelwood Civic Center will be open from Monday through Friday for those needing assistance.

HAZELWOOD, Mo. — FEMA will open a disaster recovery center in Hazelwood this week for one-on-one assistance.

The center will open up on Monday, and will be open for five days to help those still recovering from the July flooding.

The center is at the Hazelwood Civic Center, 8969 Dunn Road.

It will be open on from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday. Then, Tuesday through Friday the center will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

FEMA specialists and the U.S. Small Business Administration will be there to provide information regarding services, other assistance programs, and to check the status of applications for FEMA funds.

Those from St. Louis City, St. Louis County and St. Charles will be able to visit the Hazelwood recovery center.

Before visiting the center, apply with FEMA online at DisasterAssistance.gov or call 800-621-FEMA (3362).

If you still need assistance, you can find other resources here.