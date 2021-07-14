Garden festivals return to MoBOT with Chinese Culture Days

The weekend-long event will feature authentic regional cuisine and watch special performances and martial arts demonstrations

ST. LOUIS — After more than a year away, festivals are returning to the Missouri Botanical Garden with Chinese Culture Days.

The annual event will kick off on Aug. 7 with a grand parade featuring a 70-foot dancing dragon.

The weekend-long event will also feature authentic regional cuisine and watch special performances and martial arts demonstrations.

For more information about the festival and to get tickets, click here.

There will be no trams, free hours or early morning walking hours during signature event weekends.

The festival will overlap with the Garden's summer exhibit, Origami in the Garden. It's a traveling exhibition of 18 large-scale installations, will unfold (see what we did there?) at the Missouri Botanical Garden beginning April 17 and running through Oct. 10.

Instead of creased paper, the objects are made from museum-quality metals by Santa Fe, New Mexico, artists Jennifer and Kevin Box. They use the technique of lost-wax casting and fabrication.

In addition to Box’s own compositions, there are collaborations with world-renowned origami artists Te Jui Fu, Beth Johnson, Michael G. LaFosse and Robert J. Lang.

The main attraction of the exhibition is Master Peace, a 25-foot sculpture that creates the illusion of a thousand stainless steel origami peace cranes hovering above the water.

The exhibit is included with Missouri Botanical Garden admission of $14 for adults and free for children ages 12 and under. St. Louis city and county residents receive discounted admission.