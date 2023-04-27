Kim Gardner's office asked to appear at second 'show cause' hearing Thursday

Gardner's office will be asked at the Thursday hearing to explain why it shouldn't be held in contempt of court for failing to show up to a trial.

ST. LOUIS — The office of St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner has once again been asked to appear at a "show cause" hearing after one of her attorneys failed to show up for a trial and a subsequent hearing two days later.

Gardner's office will be asked at the Thursday hearing to explain why it shouldn't be jailed, fined or both for contempt of court.

In court documents, Judge Michael Noble said Assistant Circuit Attorney Chris Desilets failed to appear to both a jury trial on April 10 and a status hearing on Monday.

"Chris Desilets failed to appear for either appearance and failed to file a motion to continue," according to Noble's filing. "Furthermore, on the morning of trial on April 10, Mr. Desilets alleged, through another Assistant Circuit Attorney, that he had a medical issue. This Court has received no verification of any medical issue or appointment.

Additionally, Mr. Desilets did not appear for the status conference on April 24 at which his alleged medical issues were to be discussed. This Court has received no information from the Circuit Attorney's Office regarding this matter, nor defense counsel."

The case in question involves the shooting of an 11-year-old girl in October 2020. Steven Linell Vincent Jr., 26, is accused of firing multiple gunshots at a residential building along North Garrison Avenue in the JeffVanderLou Neighborhood.

Bullets went through the girl’s bedroom wall, and she was shot in the arm, according to a probable cause statement. Vincent has been charged with first-degree assault and multiple counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

Vincent's defense attorney also asked the judge to dismiss the case for failure to prosecute, a motion the court denied until verification of Desilet's alleged medical issues, Noble said.

This comes after a separate hearing earlier this week in which another attorney with Gardner's office explained to a judge why he didn't show up for a first-degree murder trial. No one was found in contempt of court in that hearing.

Several departures from the office in recent months have left only two prosecutors to handle hundreds of felony cases.