If the government shuts down, so will the Arch, National Park Service says

"Beginning Monday, Oct. 2, all national parks would close" in the event of a government shutdown, officials said.

ST. LOUIS — A national government shutdown seems all but certain after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's last-ditch plan to keep the government fully financed failed Friday.

Gateway Arch National Park, St. Louis' most famous landmark, would also shut down if the funding cliff isn't averted by Oct. 1, according to National Park Service officials.

"Should there be a funding lapse ... beginning Monday, Oct. 2, all national parks would close and visitors should expect services to be unavailable," the service told 5 On Your Side on Friday. "Access and visitor services would be available on Sunday, Oct. 1."

The service's updated contingency plan outlines how publicly accessible and closed-off parks would operate in the event of a shutdown. Areas that can't be physically closed to the public will reportedly remain accessible to visitors, while indoor areas are closed off.

"Generally, where parks have accessible park areas, including park roads, lookouts, trails, campgrounds, and open-air memorials, these areas will remain physically accessible to the public," the contingency plan said. "As a general rule, if a facility or area is locked or secured or otherwise inaccessible during non-business hours (buildings, gated parking lots, etc.), or is closed regularly for safety or resource protection, it will be locked or secured for the duration of the lapse in appropriations."

Road and trail conditions will reportedly not be updated by the park for the duration of the shutdown. The park's website and social media will also not be maintained.

The shutdown would continue until all federal departments and agencies are fully funded.

