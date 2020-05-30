The first protest on Saturday began at 3 p.m. in Clayton

ST. LOUIS — Protests continue in the St. Louis area amid the death of George Floyd.

There are several other protests planned for Saturday evening – 5 p.m. at Chesterfield Outlet Mall and 6 p.m. at the Ferguson police station.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page tweeted just before the protest began in St. Louis County.

Friday night, a stretch of the interstate in the heart of downtown St. Louis was closed as protesters marched.

The shutdown started at about 11:30 p.m. Friday night and ended at around 3 a.m. on Saturday.

Just after 2:19 a.m., a protester was dragged by a FedEx semi-truck as it moved slowly in the area of North Broadway and O'Fallon Street. Onlookers screamed as they saw the man caught underneath the truck.

He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Largely peaceful protests started earlier Friday outside the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s headquarters near downtown.

Crowds gathered and chanted ““We are George Floyd,” “Black Lives Matter” and “No Justice, No Peace.”

George Floyd died after a white police officer in Minneapolis pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck to restrain him. The incident was caught on camera. In the video, Floyd could be heard calling out for help and saying he couldn’t breathe. Four polices officers from the Minneapolis Police Department were involved – all four have since been fired.