'Expect US' rally scheduled for Monday afternoon

The rally will begin at the downtown St. Louis justice center at 3:30 p.m., according to a Facebook post

ST. LOUIS — Rallies and protests continue amid the death of George Floyd.

He died at the hands of Minneapolis police. Four Minneapolis police officers were fired after the incident was captured on camera.

One of those officers has since been charged in connection to Floyd’s death. The video showed former officer Derek Chauvin with his knee of Floyd’s neck for more than five minutes. Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Protesters across the country are calling for first-degree murder charges.

‘Expect US’ will hold a rally at the downtown St. Louis justice center Monday afternoon.

It’ll begin at 3:30 p.m. at 200 S. Tucker Blvd.

There will also be a protest in O’Fallon, Missouri that’s organized by high school students. It’ll start at 7 p.m. a Fort Zumwalt West High School.

There were several protests across the weekend in Ferguson, the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County.

Sunday night, police fired tear-gas canisters toward a crowd of protesters. Police said agitators threw objects including fireworks at them in Ferguson. Two officers suffered minor injuries and six people were arrested, a spokesperson from the St. Louis County Police Department said.

Protesters remained outside the Ferguson police department on South Florissant Road after the city's 8 p.m. curfew Sunday, and were mostly peaceful until around 9 p.m.

If you attend any rallies or protests, text us your photos: 314-444-5125