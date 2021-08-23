Get $100 of parking tickets forgiven for getting COVID-19 shot

Warrant Forgiveness Days will be held Friday, Aug. 27, at the Circuit Court and both Friday, Aug. 27, and Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Municipal Court

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Treasurer's office wants to give you another reason to get a vaccine: forgiveness of $100 in parking tickets.

On Monday, Treasurer Adam Layne announced he will offer forgiveness of up to $100 in unpaid parking tickets for anyone who comes to one of the Warrant Forgiveness Day events and gets a COVID-19 vaccine.

Anyone who gets their first shot of Pfizer or Moderna will be eligible to receive $50, and another $50 upon proof of their second dose. Anyone getting a second dose of Pfizer or Moderna or the single shot of Johnson & Johnson will receive $100 in forgiveness.

“The Treasurer’s Office is proud to do what it can to help boost vaccination rates in our City,” said Layne. “We’re proud to join alongside the Circuit and Municipal Courts in helping our residents handle outstanding fines while encouraging them to get vaccinated.”

The limited-time program will take place Friday, Aug. 27, at the Circuit Court and both Friday, Aug. 27, and Saturday, Aug. 28, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Municipal Court.

Onsite vaccinations will be available for anyone interested, but the Municipal Courts will also be offering an incentive of its own: a reduction of outstanding fine balances of up to $100 with proof of vaccination.

Participants should bring a valid photo ID.