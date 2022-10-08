5-alarm fire erupts at recycling factory near Granite City, 1 injured

Police are asking residents in the area to shelter in place.

Example video title will go here for this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ill — A 5-alarm fire erupted at a factory near Granite City Wednesday morning, injuring one employee.

Granite City fire officials told 5 On Your Side the fire started at Interco, a recycling factory along Fox Industrial Drive in Madison, Illinois Wednesday morning.

Police are asking residents within a 1-mile radius of the factory to shelter in place.

A 5 On Your Side crew arrived at the scene just before 11:30 a.m. and captured large clouds of black smoke and flames coming from the buildings. A 5 On Your Side photojournalist said he could hear explosions on his drive to the scene.

Wednesday afternoon, officials held a news conference to update the public.

Officials said one employee at the factory suffered burns and was taken to the hospital. There is no word on the employee's condition at this time.

Several fire departments in the St. Louis area and Metro East are working together to put out the fire.

5 On Your Side Meteorologist Jim Castillo said the smoke was so intense, it could be seen on the weather radar Wednesday afternoon. He said the radar picks up particles like rain or in this case, smoke.

Two years ago, a 3-alarm fire erupted at the same factory. When that fire occurred, homes in the surrounding area were evacuated.