'Growing into the 2022-2023 season': The new additions to the Missouri Botanical Garden Glow

Two million lights adorn the gardens for the 10th annual Missouri Botantical Garden Glow.

ST. LOUIS — The cold weather makes it feel a lot like Christmas! But in two days it will actually look like it.

The Missouri Botanical Garden will open its doors for the 10th annual Garden Glow on Saturday.

"What's not new this year," Missouri Botanical Garden Events Manager Nicole Martine told 5 On Your Side. "We have a new show in front of the Climatron, we have new animation on the Tower Grove house."

From its start in 2013, Martine said Garden Glow has truly grown. The event started with 500,000 lights and now we are up to over 2 million.

The Missouri Botanical Garden hired a company to put on the holiday lights that year. The business closed, so the Garden brought on their staff.

"We do have some members from that contracting company including myself and a couple others," Martine told 5 On Your Side. "It's been a good ride."

Martine and her team start working on Glow in August.

After months of work, she is most excited for the new show in front of the Climatron.

"It's amazing, it's extraordinary...that's all I can say," she said.

Some classics are back for the 10th anniversary. The twinkling tunnel of lights is back, the big blue tree by Tower Grove Street and the warm white maze of lights are all returning this year.

Garden Glow ticket pricing varies by day, age and membership status.

If you love Garden Glow, support the Missouri Botanical Garden by voting in USA Today's 10 Best Readers Choice Awards for Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights.