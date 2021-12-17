Outdoor events canceled in St. Louis due to inclement weather

Wild Lights and Garden Glow are called-off for Friday, Dec. 17

ST. LOUIS — The expected on and off rain on Friday night is causing some problems for people who planned for outdoor events.

U.S. Bank Wild Lights at the St. Louis Zoo and Garden Glow at the Missouri Botanical Garden is no longer taking place on Dec. 17.

The St. Louis Zoo posted on thier Facebook page, saying it's to "help ensure guest, staff and animal safety."

The zoo apologized for any inconvenience it caused but ensures to give the money back in a timely manner. "If you have purchased tickets for [Friday night's] event, you will receive a full refund on the debit or credit card used to purchase," the post reads.

Anyone wishing to go another night instead can do so, however, the zoo says they are not able to exchange tickets at this time.

Wild Lights runs select nights through Thursday, Dec. 30. You can purchase tickets here.

The Missouri Botanical Garden also took to social media to announce the cancellation of Garden Glow.

The botanical garden wrote, "Those with tickets for [Friday] evening's event may use them for another evening; no preregistration or exchange is required."

The Garden is open Tuesday - Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., but closed on Christmas.

If you wish to buy a ticket, click here.