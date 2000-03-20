Rash of gun violence in north St. Louis County sparks concerns from longtime community activist

"It's so bad now, that I'm afraid to walk my streets in Florissant," said Sharon Webb.

ST. LOUIS — Relatives say Saturday afternoon a 9-year-old boy was playing outside his home in Spanish Lake in north St. Louis County.

Gunfire suddenly ripped across the air, hitting the innocent child and Daryl Marsaw's car.

"You can kind of hear the kid crying in pain," recalled Marsaw on Sunday during an interview with 5 On Your Side.

"When you hear gunshots, you have to run for cover because you don't know if the gunshots are coming to you or where the gunshots are going," Marsaw said.

That shooting is just one example of the recent rash of gun violence that's now come to light.

Records show since May 1, there have been at least 20 shootings in north St. Louis County alone. Eight of those were homicides.

"It feels like we're fighting a losing battle because you know now, we have people walking down the streets with AK-47s," said Sharon Webb, president of Mothers Advocating for Safe Streets.

For years, Webb and her team have taken a stand against violence in the St. Louis area.

"Yes, the gun violence if out of control. I keep asking myself how can we stop it. We try to do walks and protest about it, but we're afraid that we might get shot. We really try to fight against it," Webb said.

On March 20, 2000, her 18-year-old daughter, Cara Davenport was shot and killed outside a home in Hillsdale, which is also in North County.

Twenty-three years later, Cara's killer is still not caught.

The crime remains unsolved.

"We are starting to see a little more of a police presence, but it's still not enough," said Webb.

Summer is officially less than two weeks away and the community advocate has a passionate plea.

"I want the legislature to hear me. We have to change some of these laws and even these youngsters, if they are bold enough to commit these crimes, we must hold them accountable and charge them as adults. I think we also must hold their parents more accountable. Again, we must do something because it's gonna continue and I think it's gonna get worse" added Webb.

As of Monday night, the 9-year-old boy who was shot is still in the hospital and police still have not made any arrests.

5 On Your Side’s Robert Townsend reached out to Councilwoman Shalonda Webb, who represents District 4, and Councilwoman Rita Heard Days, who represents District 1, both of north St. Louis County. Townsend hoped to get their reaction to the violence there; however, he never heard back from the councilwomen.