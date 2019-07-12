ST. LOUIS — Police are looking for a suspect who broke into Habitat For Humanity Saint Louis’ ReStore on Friday evening and stole a cash register with about $100 inside.

A spokesperson for Habitat for Humanity said that at 7:28 p.m. the suspect broke down two sets of glass doors to get inside the building on 3830 South Grand Boulevard.

Habitat for Humanity captured the break-in on its surveillance cameras.

The St. Louis Police Department is investigating.

The Habitat for Humanity website says Habitat Restores are “independently owned reuse stores operated by local Habitat for Humanity organizations that accept donations and sell home improvement items to the public at a fraction of the retail price.”

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Louis police at 314-444-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-8477 (TIPS).

OTHER LOCAL STORIES

2 charged in south St. Louis County robbery string ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - Two were charged Friday for a recent string of store robberies in south St. Louis County. James Leach, 68, of St. Louis, is charged with four counts of first-degree robbery, three counts of armed criminal action and one count of first-degree attempted robbery.

RELATED: Former Madison County superintendent and her niece charged with stealing over $50K from school district

RELATED: Lyft driver accused of raping woman in downtown St. Louis arrested

RELATED: 3 St. Louisans to be on the American version of 'The Great British Baking Show'

RELATED: ‘They are a bonded pair’ | Cat and dog abandoned in St. Louis need fur-ever home