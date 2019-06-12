MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — A former superintendent with the Madison Community Unit School District and her niece have been charged with stealing over $50,000 from the district while they were employees.

Former superintendent Warletta C. Brookins, 56, and her niece Tanika L. Johnson, 45, were charged with class felony theft and felony official misconduct. Charging documents accuse Johnson of stealing $41,360 from the district and Johnson is accused of stealing $10,203.

Documents said the thefts occurred between Jan. 1, 2018 and Sept. 19, 2018.

Brookins was appointed as superintendent in 2016 and resigned during the 2018-2019 school year.

“As a public official, it is disheartening to see fellow public employees take from the pockets of taxpaying citizens. It is discouraging to see that a leader of a school district had more interest in herself than the students she served," State's Attorney Tom Gibbons said in a press release.

The Illinois State Police, the FBI Public Corruption Task Force of Southern Illinois and the IRS assisted in the investigation.

Neither Brookins or Johnson are in custody. Their bails have been set at $50,000.

Former Metro East dance coach, teacher facing charges after telling student she wanted to have sex with him on Snapchat EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. - A former Metro East teacher is facing charges of indecent solicitation of a student. According to the Madison County State's Attorney's Office, Erin Garwood, was charged with indecent solicitation of a child and grooming. The charges were filed after Garwood told the student over Snapchat that she wanted to have sex with him.

