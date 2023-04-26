Sen. Hawley's 'Justice for Jana Elementary Act' passes Senate

The act calls for federal cleanup of Jana Elementary School as well as testing of the surrounding buildings in the Hazelwood School District.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. LOUIS — Missouri Senator Josh Hawley's act passed in the U.S. Senate Wednesday to help clean up toxins at Jana Elementary School.

The video above is from April 25.

Sen. Hawley took the Senate floor Wednesday to request unanimous consent on his bill, Justice for Jana Elementary Act of 2023. The Senate approved the bill with unanimous consent.

The act calls for federal cleanup of Jana Elementary School as well as testing of the surrounding buildings in the Hazelwood School District.

In October 2022, teachers packed up their classrooms and moved to virtual learning after reports of radioactive contamination at the school.

Following the reports, Sen. Hawley and Representative Cori Bush sent a letter and called for additional radioactive testing of Hazelwood School District's properties.

In February 2023, Sen. Hawley introduced the Justice for Jana Elementary Act of 2023 pushing for answers on the radioactive waste found at the school.

In March, he delivered remarks and attempted to unanimously pass the legislation but was blocked in the Senate.

In a Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing on April 20, Sen. Hawley questioned Department of Energy (DOE) Secretary Jennifer Granholm about the radioactive waste found at Jana. He secured the DOE's commitment and support for the clean-up legislation.

I am delighted to say the Senate just approved my bill to order a federal cleanup at Jana Elementary. Big step forward in getting justice for these kids — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) April 26, 2023

Rep. Bush introduced companion legislation in the House on Tuesday.

If Rep. Busch's bill passes the House, she and Sen. Hawley will reconcile, and it will go to President Biden to be signed into law.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released the first of three final reports on its findings at Jana Elementary, stating it found no radiological concerns at the school.

To read the first USACE report in its entirety, click here.

To watch 5 On Your Side broadcasts or reports 24/7, 5 On Your Side is always streaming on 5+. Download for free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.